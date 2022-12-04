Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Lamu County Governor Issa Timamy has said he will concentrate on health care in his county during his tenure in office.

Speaking on Saturday, Timamy said his administration will improve healthcare services by employing professional health workers at both basic and comprehensive health centers in the coastal county.

He said one of the top priorities of his administration is to guarantee good health for the people of the coastal county.

Timamy says the King Fahd County Referral Hospital and Faza, Witu and Mpeketoni Sub-county hospitals are among several health facilities in the archipelago set for an upgrade.

“Our health facilities would be more effective if we employ and deploy more qualified health workers,” he said.

He noted that few health workers at the health centres could not cope with the increased number of patients visiting them.

“So we are embarking on upgrading the facilities at the health centres and employing qualified health personnel to improve services,” he said, adding that he is determined to dedicate a lot of resources to the health sector.

The Kenyan DAILY POST