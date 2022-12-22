Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Lamu Governor Issa Timamy accidentally posted a juicy video that his beautiful side chic sent him in the County’s WhatsApp group.

The pretty lady, who is in her early twenties, enticed the Governor with a video of her semi-naked and captioned it, “I miss you,’’.

The county boss was probably too excited and as he was interacting with members of the County WhatsApp group, he posted the video by mistake.

The not-so-much techno-savvy Governor could not immediately delete the video which attracted huge interest from members of the group.

The administrators of the popular chat group deactivated all members in a desperate move to save their boss from ridicule.

However, some members had already taken screenshots.

This is how one of the local dailies reported the juicy gist but failed to mention the Governor’s name for obvious reasons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.