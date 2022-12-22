Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Los Angeles Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss is engaged to comedian Jay Mohr.

The duo who have been dating for several years, took their relationship to the next level after the comedian got on one knee and proposed.

Sources told TMZ that the couple who bonded over sports and comedy are excited about spending the rest of their lives together.

Jeanie and Jay started “quietly” dating back in 2017 and the two frequently attended Laker games together.

Jeanie has been head over heels for Jay and on her birthday last year, shared just how special he makes her feel in a mushy social media post.

Buss was previously engaged to coaching legend Phil Jackson but they announced their split in December 2016.

Mohr, the former “Last Comic Standing” host and sports media personality was married to Nikki Cox for 10 years before filing for divorce in 2016.