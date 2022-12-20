Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A Ghanaian pharmacist has taken to Twitter to reveal the rather ”shocking’ response a married man gave to her after she rejected his advances.

The lady said she told the married man that she didn’t want to be with him because she would hate it if someone else does same with her man.

However the said married man responded saying

”Even if you don’t do it it’ll be done to you so feel free”

Read her tweets below