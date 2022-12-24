Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 December 2022 – Writer Koromone has recounted how a man destroyed their longtime friendship after he kissed her without her consent.

In a Twitter thread, Koromone mentioned that they were at a gathering when the man kissed her without her consent.

She said she immediately expressed her anger at his action and left the place.

She added that she didn’t strike the man because she isn’t a violent person but that she would not hesitate the next time such a thing happens.

”Even if you feel 1000 sparks flying between you and someone, ask before you touch or interact with them in an intimate way.” she stressed

Look