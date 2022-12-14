Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – A 27-year-old lady is reportedly nursing injuries she sustained from being raped by three men who claimed to be police officers.

The incident occurred after Charity Wangare and her boyfriend went to Kiwanja market in Kahawa West, Kenya, to buy foodstuff.

The two were headed to their rented house when they were confronted by the three men who told them not to run as they are police officers.

Wangare and her boyfriend were taken to a dark area and ordered to lie down. The men then took turns raping the lady while her boyfriend watched.

The police report read;

“Wangare was being escorted by her boyfriend James Maina from Kiwanja Market where they had bought some foodstuff and were headed home when they were confronted by three men who ordered them not to run that they were police officers. The trio then directed the two to a dark place and ordered them to lie down. They turned to the lady and sexually assaulted her as the helpless boyfriend watched.”

After the unfortunate incident, the assailants fled towards Ruiru. The victim was rushed to a nearby health centre where she was treated and discharged.

The police have since launched investigations into the incident.