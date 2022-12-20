Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A lady got more than she bargained for after she reached out to her ex-boyfriend just to check up on him.

The lady with the Twitter handle @Houseofscilla said she hadn’t heard or seen anything about him in three years and decided to just check on him.

She said she was shocked to find out he is now transgender and proudly wears dresses and thongs.

She also hinted that her ex-boyfriend liked anal sex but that until now, she always believed that men who like such only do it to satisfy their sexual adventures.

See her tweets below