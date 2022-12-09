Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 8, 2022 – A lady reportedly fainted after she failed the test of faithfulness set by her lover.

A Twitter user who shared the story said the man who happened to be her older cousin, decided to test his lover before proposing to her.

He got another lady to invite her for a ”Hookup”.

The lover indeed fell for it and was shocked to see her man at the hotel where they had asked her to come for the supposed hookup.

Read the story below