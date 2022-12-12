Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – A lady has taken to Twitter to explain why she vowed never to get gifts for men.

@theonlykemi said she made the vow after a t-shirt she bought was turned into a rag while a cake she gave as a gift was given out.

She tweeted;

I stopped buying gift for men since my two worst experiences. I got a tshirt for the first one and the next time I visited, it was his rag, I got a birthday cake for the second one and he gave it out to his neighbours in my presence. Ever since then I vowed never to get men gifts

Everyone trying to defend what’s not and I can’t reply to all so I will just put this here Regardless of what ever.. those things costs me money. A little gratitude would go a long way even if it’s pretending. she added