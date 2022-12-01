Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – A Ghanaian lady is currently in a state of confusion after conducting a DNA test that revealed that her baby isn’t her husband’s biological child.

Ghanaian musical artiste who shared the story online said the lady noticed something off in their daughter and decided to secretly carry out a DNA test.

He said the result left her in shock as it revealed the baby girl isn’t her husband’s.

David said the lady insists she has never been engaged in extramarital affairs and wonders how the baby girl isn’t her husband’s.

Read the story below

”One of the inspiring young ladies I admire on Facebook just informed me that, one of her children isn’t her husband’s. She says she’s never cheated on him, before or after their wedding. She secretly did a DNA test on the kid because something about her was off. Her husband hasn’t noticed the ‘off’ characteristic yet, but she has, and had to confirm it.

Because her husband is the only man she’s been with since meeting him, she’s finding it very difficult to wrap her head around the DNA result, and exactly how to go about it. No one will believe she’s really not been with any other man since meeting her husband. She got pregnant with this particular child, months after their wedding.

She’s the mother of the child; her husband is not the father.”