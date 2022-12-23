Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – A woman who poured hot water on a lady her husband owes Ksh200, has been arraigned in court for causing grievous bodily harm.

Cecilia Kingi Muuo pleaded not guilty after being arraigned before Mombasa Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet.

The victim Faith Chelangat who suffered 60% burns, had reportedly gone to Muuo’s home to demand for the money she is owed.

The suspect reportedly told her that her husband was not at home at the time.

However, she welcomed her into their house and requested she waits for him.

Muuo who began boiling water for the food she was cooking, suddenly became violent and emptied the hot water on Chelangat who she warned to stay away from her husband.

The victim was rescued by neighbours who responded to her distress calls and rushed her to Coast general hospital.

The accused has been released on a bond of Ksh50,000 with one similar surety.

The matter will be mentioned on January 11, 2023 for pretrial purposes.