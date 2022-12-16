Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday December 16, 2022 – A woman has been accused of locking her helper outside her home for hours without food.

The young man, who is just 9 years old, was seen seated outside a gate compound at night, waiting for his mistress to return from work.

He was approached by activist Harrison Gwamnishu and he revealed that he is usually left that way regularly while his aunt goes to work and he remains there till she returns.

The boy seemed afraid and reluctant to say anything that would implicate his madam so he kept saying, “she will still come back,” when asked questions about his aunt’s actions towards him.

Harrison alleged that the woman takes her own children with her and feeds them but leaves the boy, whom she brought from the village, outside without food and water.

He promised to return in the daytime to see the case through to the end.

Watch the video below.