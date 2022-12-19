Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – The Government of President William Ruto defended itself from accusations that it has refused to support retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s project of disbursing money to the elderly and orphans every month.

Speaking during the homecoming ceremony of the East African Community Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, Ruto, through Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore, revealed that the government was planning to resume disbursement of the Inua Jamii funds.

According to Bore, the project was hampered by inadequate funding.

“The disbursement of the Inua Jamii program monies has been delayed for the last six months because of limited resources.”

“However, we will be seeking to resolve that through the supplementary budget where we will clear all the arrears,” she remarked.

Bore spoke at the invitation of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who asked her to address the issue which sparked a nationwide uproar.

Additionally, the Labour CS informed the public that her ministry was processing over 400,000 new applicants in the program and will only pay those above the age of 70 years.

The elderly had protested the uncertainty around the disbursement of the monies since President William Ruto assumed office.

For close to six months, over one million beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii Fund programme were yet to access the Ksh.2,000 monthly stipend given by the government to support the elderly and the vulnerable in society.

The programme targets orphans, vulnerable children, senior citizens, and persons with severe disabilities.

Beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii project receive between Ksh3,000 and Ksh6,000 respectively, for two payment cycles.

