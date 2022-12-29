Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – French footballer Kylian Mbappe has finally reacted to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trolling him after Argentina’s World Cup victory over France.

Recall that Martinez has continuously mocked Mbappe after the World Cup win. The Aston Villa goalkeeper had called for a ‘moment of silence’ in the dressing room after the win and was pictured holding a doll with Mbappe’s face in Buenos Aires.

24-year-old Mbappe who has been silent through it all, broke silence on Wednesday evening, December.

When asked about what he feels about Martinez’s conduct, the French footballer said;

“I talked with him after the match. I congratulated him. For him it was a life goal. For me too, but I lost, so I have to be a good sport. Celebrations are not my problem, I don’t waste time on such trivial things.”