Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – KTN news anchor Zubeidah Koome has reportedly filed for divorce over her husband’s cheating behaviours.

According to well-placed sources, the seasoned media personality filed for divorce in a Nairobi court in May this year.

Word has it that former Miss World Kenya 2nd runner-up Bernice Nunah is the cause of Zubeidah Koome’s marital woes.

The petite model has reportedly been having an affair with Zubeidah’s husband.

He even flew her to Qatar for the World Cup 2022.

It is reported that Zubeidah’s husband and Bernice were spotted together in a plane last week en route to Qatar to watch the World Cup.

A sneak peek into Bernice’s Instagram account reveals that she lives a flamboyant lifestyle which is probably funded by Zubeidah’s husband.

Zubeidah Koome got married to her husband Kelvin Koome in 2009.

They have been blessed with a beautiful daughter.

Below are photos of Bernice, the lady behind Zubeidah’s marital woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.