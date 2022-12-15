Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia has been granted legal protection from an alleged stalker she claimed poses a serious risk to her safety.

The order was given by a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, December 14, after Natalia revealed what 32-year-old Dwayne Kemphas done over the last few months to put her at risk.

She told the court that she doesn’t know Kemp from anywhere but is terrified of what he’s capable of doing any time he shows up. She called his actions “unsettling” and claimed at one point he even contacted her eyebrow beautician, offering to pay for services she had completed.

The judge who was convinced that Kemp is dangerous, granted Natalia a 3-year order of protection. Just as the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) required, Kemp now must continue to stay at least 200 yards away from Natalia, her home, her job, her car, school and sorority house at USC.

This is coming weeks after Natalia was granted a TRO after she claimed Kemp has been stalking her and was under a delusion they were in a romantic relationship. She told the court at the time that he started contacting her 2 years ago, when she was still only 17.

Natalia also claimed Kemp is a gun enthusiast. Her filing includes social media pics of him with guns. It was also learnt that he’s been arrested and/or convicted of at least 4 crimes, including one involving firearms.

Under the new 3-year order, Kemp cannot possess or purchase any firearms, and he has 24 hours to surrender any weapons he currently owns.