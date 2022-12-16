Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday December 16, 2022 – Impeached Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza may have been wired to fail from the onset.

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi predicted Mwangaza’s downfall even before the election.

In his political book titled Beyond Politics: A Conversation With Kiraitu Murungi, Kawira Mwangaza’s predecessor said his successor would be impeached by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

He described Mwangaza, the then Meru Woman Rep, as a cunning businesswoman who had neither a political agenda nor vision for the people of Meru.

“Kawira is a self-proclaimed bishop, but in reality, she is a hypocrite deeply immersed in lies and deception of the poor and the illiterate,”

“She has no concrete political agenda, and no vision for Meru,” Murungi revealed in the book that was released in July just months before the August elections.

In the August elections, Kawira who was vying on an independent ticket defeated Kiraitu Murungi and former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

67 out of 69 Meru Members of the County Assembly unanimously voted to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza over nepotism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST