Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Former UDA Vice Chairman and Raila Odinga’s Rift Valley point man, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has welcomed the move to form the office of Opposition Leader.

This is after President William Ruto concurred with Raila that Opposition is vital in the prudent running of government.

The president went ahead to write to the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament, asking them to fast-track the creation of the Office of Opposition Leader.

He equally instructed Kenya Kwanza members of both Houses to support the bill.

Speaking during an interview, Kirwa pleaded with the president to make sure he involves the Opposition itself, especially Raila Odinga, in the process.

“If the President is serious about the formation of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, the Opposition must be involved in decision making.”

“We have to ensure that the team presented to oversee the next process can be trusted by both sides,” he pleaded.

Raila is expected to occupy the office once formed. The office is set to be powerful with funding from the government.

