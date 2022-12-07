Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – King Charles could be ‘triggered’ to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles if they ‘directly attack’ the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, in their Netflix docu-series, an expert has claimed.

Royal commentator, Michael Cole while speaking on GB News earlier this week said that removing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles was an ‘option’ for Charles after the release of their new TV special and Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare.

In the second trailer for their docu-series which lands on the streaming platform tomorrow morning, Prince Harry slammed the ‘pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution’ as footage of Kate facing a ‘feeding frenzy’ of photographers in 2007 was shown.

Meanwhile, experts have speculated the ‘uncomfortable’ documentary series will touch on the Princess of Wales’s life before she married into the Royal Family.

Mr. Cole said the palace’s reaction to the Lady Susan Hussey scandal shows they aren’t afraid to act quickly in the face of a crisis – and would do the same to protect Kate.

He explained: ‘We saw how swiftly Buckingham Palace moved to cut loose Lady Susan Hussey after only 60 years of service to the crown at the weekend.

‘We’ll have to see what’s in there, but it looks as if it’s bare-knuckle fighting, and the gloves are off.’

The expert also warned that Charles may even consider revoking the couple’s titles after the documentary’s release and publication of the Duke’s upcoming memoir Spare.

The expert continued: ‘He can remove the title HRH, Her Royal Highness, His Royal Highness. It was done when Diana divorced immediately… that’s big medicine, that means something a great deal.’

‘The King does have that sanction, or maybe they will try to never explain, never respond to it. I think it would be hard for them to do that.

‘What will trigger that is if there are direct attacks on his [Prince William’s] wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, I think that might trigger it.’

On Good Morning Britain yesterday, Jack Royston, chief royal correspondent at Newsweek, said the content of the trailer suggested the documentary series will touch on the Princess of Wales’ life before she married into the Royal Family in 2011.

He explained: ‘We’ve had Kate in both the trailers. In the most recent one there’s a strapline underneath which is a headline from a magazine cover.

‘That particular magazine included an allegation that the Queen was embarrassed of her and photographs of her drunk in public were on the front cover.

‘So if they’re going to go into the early days of Kate and William’s relationship that could be very uncomfortable.’

Mr. Royston also predicted Netflix would revisit a story from 2018 which claimed that Meghan made Kate cry when she unfavourably compared Princess Charlotte to her best friend’s daughter during a bridesmaid fitting.

He added: ‘In the Oprah interview that was described as a major turning point where everything changed, then in this latest Netflix trailer you have Harry saying, ”this was the turning point” – they don’t say what he’s talking about but you kind of already know.’