Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has issued a tough warning to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is organizing a protest rally in Kamukunji, Nairobi County today.

Raila Odinga has promised to reveal how the August 9th Presidential election was rigged in favour of President William Ruto during the protest.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Kindiki warned that the government will act decisively against any violent and chaotic conduct during the protests.

“Looting, harassment and disruption of businesses under the guise of protests will be dealt with accordingly,” Kindiki said

The powerful CS further said demonstrations, picketing, airing of grievances, meetings, and assemblies must be peaceful.

“We expect those who are engaging in these activities to respect our constitution and the law,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST