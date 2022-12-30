Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 30 December 2022 – Kim Kardashian has confessed that her marriage to ex-husband Kanye West was her ‘first real’ one after walking down the aisle two times before.

Kim and Kanye – who recently settled their divorce – wed in 2014 during a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy after three years of dating.

‘I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real,’ she confessed to Gwyneth Paltrow on the actress’ GOOP podcast this week.

She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003 and NFL star Kris Humphries in 2011, who she famously split from after just 72 days.

While speaking to Gwyneth, the reality TV star recalled how she felt during her first two marriages and realizing she wasn’t mentally ready to be a wife.

‘The first one [to Damond], I just don’t know what was happening,’ she admitted, before elaborating on what led to end of her and Kris’ marriage.

‘The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly,’ Kim said. ‘All my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that that was ok.’

Though she considers her and Kanye’s wedding her ‘real’ one, the nearly seven year marriage came to an end in 2021.

Kim filed for divorce that February. The former couple share four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.