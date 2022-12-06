Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Reality show star, Kim Kardashian has obtained a restraining order against her latest stalker who has been identified as Andre Persaud.

The five-year order of protection was granted on Monday, December 5, in Los Angeles, after Kim told the court that Persaud showed up to her home three times in August, claimed to be armed and insisted they communicated “telepathically.” She also said she’s worried he could become physically violent.

Persaud is now forbidden from both contacting Kardashian and coming within 100 yards of her. As part of the order, he is also prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm and must surrender those he already has.