Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now officially divorced.

The SKIMS founder, 42, and the rapper, 45, have finalized their divorce, with the exes coming to an agreement about child custody and property.

According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kanye West will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children’s medical, educational, and security expenses.

He also relinquished the $4.5m home he bought across from Kim’s house last year after Kim filed for divorce, saying he bought the house in other to be close to his children. Kim will be responsible for all expenses related to the 5-bedroom home.

The settlement also states that he gets to keep his $60m Malibu home, two ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, a home in Belgium and his childhood home which he bought in Chicago.

Both Kardashian and West waived spousal support.

The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children by participating in mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

The couple’s assets, including their property, will be divided based upon their prenup.

The divorce finalization comes nine months after Kardashian was ruled legally single during a bifurcation hearing.

West had previously challenged Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single, but said in a statement at the time that, “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple was married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014.