Friday, 30 December 2022 – Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has a ‘flirt’ in her life while revealing that she wants to be single for a few years before getting married again.

The 42-year-old reality star disclosed this while speaking on Tuesday’s episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Good podcast about her relationship status after her divorce from Kanye West, 45, was finalized in October.

Kardashian declared that she was in a ‘really good place’ as a single mom and Paltrow, 50, asked if she needed to have a ‘flirt going on the side’.

‘Kind of,’ Kardashian admitted.

‘Yeah, I do,’ she added.

Paltrow quipped that it could help her get through a ‘cold winter’.

‘Totally, totally,’ Kardashian agreed.

The reality star also confessed during the interview that she still has a ‘fantasy in’ her head that her fourth marriage will be the ‘charm.’

‘I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real,’ the mom-of-four explained. ‘The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been.’

She continued: ‘I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was.’

Kardashian added that she is rushing into marriage for now because she is enjoying the single life.

‘Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay [with] a forever partnership as well,’ the TV personality admitted. ‘I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.’

Kardashian went on to state: ‘I think I would definitely want a marriage, but I’m so happy to take my time.’

‘I’m on a good solo mission right now. I have either sisters or friends [who are] all in the same place, and that feels so good and fun,’ the billionaire said before Paltrow asked about having a ‘flirt going on the side’.

‘I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision,’ Kardashian reflected.

In response, Paltrow suggested the star freeze her eggs to keep the option open.

‘I think embryos are the best way to go,’ Kardashian said. ‘So, whatever’s meant to be will be.’