Friday, 30 December 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has nominated Geoffrey Mosiria as the Chief Officer of the health facilities docket.

Mosiria was exposed by Tea Master Edgar Obare as one of the prominent wash wash fraudsters operating in Nairobi’s Kilimania area.

Obare alleged that Geoffrey possesses a money printing machine, which he uses to print fake cash.

He reportedly deceives gullible Kenyans into believing he can multiply their money.

A victim told Edgar Obare how Geoffrey and his gang defrauded him millions of shillings.

His appointment comes even as Kenya county government workers union fault Sakaja’s appointments to the County Chief Officers’ dockets.

Nairobi Staff Branch Secretary Festus Ngari has expressed concern that the people appointed to the various dockets lack the professional qualifications expected to bring order and dignity to the city.

Ngari on Thursday termed the appointments as a ‘continuity of impunity seen in the previous regime, especially on financial impropriety and indiscipline’.

Geoffrey is well-connected in political circles and lives a very flamboyant lifestyle which he openly parades on social media.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.