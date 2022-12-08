Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 08 December 2022 – A heartbroken Mzungu man, Greg Twiss, has narrated how his Kenyan wife, Ciru Njuguna, painfully dumped him.

They met over eight years ago and after falling in love, he relocated to Kenya to be with his wife after selling everything he had in Germany.

The 61-year-old man claimed his marriage failed in August despite trying to salvage it.

Ciru claims she left the relationship because she wasn’t seeing growth.

“The main reason is that we were going in different directions and I thought it was the best decision for our family to part ways. Our visions/purposes in life were different and wasn’t willing to stay in a relationship where I wasn’t seeing growth,” she said.

“It hasn’t been easy. Endings are never easy, but they are important, especially if things aren’t working out,” she added.

Greg said he tried to salvage his marriage, but his youthful wife refused to stay and wanted to go, so he let her go.

He further said that when his wife moved out, he gave her KSh 100,000 and lots of furniture and paid that month’s rent and deposit just to make her comfortable.

“When she moved out, I thought it was better for us to live apart and not as partners because we had troubles two months before separation,” he said.

Listen to the aggrieved mzungu man narrating his woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.