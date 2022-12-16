Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday December 16, 2022 – American Singer and rapper, Kid Cudi has given a candid reflection of his battle with cocaine addiction.

Cudi celebrated his first diamond plaque on Friday, December 16 for his hit song “Pursuit of Happiness” — off his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

The song was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Thursday (December 15), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.

Cudi used the celebratory moment to candidly reflect back on a dark moment in his life.

“Pursuit of Happiness is certified DIAMOND!!” Cudi wrote on Twitter while celebrating the achievement. “THANK U to everyone who connected w this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!!”

A fan pointed out that the diamond plaque coincidentally arrived on the 16th anniversary of the similarly-titled Will Smith film ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’, to which Cudi replied by tagging Smith’s son, Jaden, his friend and collaborator.

Cudi added that the album was recorded during a particularly dark time in his life and while filming the music video for his single “Frequency,” he was in the midst of a lengthy two week gulping of cocaine.

“I was in rehab when the frequency video came out,” he wrote. “I shot it, then went on a 2 week cocaine run. Edited the video sneaking into the bathroom to do bumps. Then, I woke up one day and said, “Ima die if things dont change”. So, I made sure things changed.”

In a separate tweet, he added: “Sometimes, u gotta fight for ur life because its the greatest gift we all have.”

Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October 2016, shortly after lashing out at Drake and his former record label boss, Kanye West on social media. He opened up about his suicidal urges and depression in a heartfelt Facebook post at the time, admitting he felt ashamed of himself.

“Yesterday I checked myself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. I am not at peace. I haven’t been since you’ve known me,” he wrote. “If I didn’t come here, I would’ve done something to myself. I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. There’s a ragin’ violent storm inside of my heart at all times.”