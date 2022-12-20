Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi has claimed his life is in danger after receiving threats from graft cartels in the county.

The county boss spoke on Sunday after a mass service at PCEA Ndarugo in Gatundu South.

He said individuals, including county employees, whom he barred from dipping their hands in the county coffers, have been sending him threatening messages.

“I blocked them from enriching themselves using public resources. They have now resorted to threats and intimidation, warning that they will come for my head. I will however not be cowed by their threats. I will not allow the cartels to thrive under my watch,” Wamatangi said.

The governor blamed some unscrupulous county employees who he claimed were colluding with unknown individuals to pilfer public coffers.

He claimed that some of the employees, despite earning hefty salaries, were still out to loot public resources.

“Some of these people are earning up to Sh250,000 per month and still they are devising ways to enrich themselves with public resources. This won’t happen while I am the governor. I will end this despite their threats and intimidation,” Wamatangi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.