Saturday, December 3, 2022 – The Employment and Labour Relations court has ordered Kenyatta University to pay 12 doctors Sh 41 million as emergency allowances for work done at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a ruling delivered by Judge Monica Mburu, the court ordered the University to pay the doctors for violating their rights.

“The claimants being doctors placed at a public hospital are entitled to risk and emergency call allowances. Allowing the university to continue holding the allowances is to entrench a culture of impunity in public service which amounts to unfair labour practice,” ruled Mbaru.

The doctors demanding compensation were working at the university’s health facility.

The court established that the university had not paid them emergency call allowances, extraneous allowances, risk allowances and non-practice allowances since 2017.

The total dues of Sh41, 190,000 owed to the 12 doctors must be paid within 30 days from this judgment failure to which the same will start attracting interest at 12% until paid in full,” ruled the judge.

The 12 doctors who moved to court are Joseph Muturi, Kevin Mugambi, Edwin Mwathi, George Karanja, Thomas Bundotich and Gabriel Kamau.

Others are Joyce Mbogo, Monisara Waitherero, Bilha Kiama, Harbaksh Singh, Martin Waweru and Dr. Anthony Njuguna.

The Kenyan DAILY POST