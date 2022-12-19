Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 December 2022 – The main suspect in a shocking incident where a three-year-old boy was abducted and his eyes gouged out in Kisii has been arrested.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alex Maina Ochogo, who is the victim’s first cousin, was apprehended on the evening of Sunday, December 18.

Ochogo is said to have collaborated with his mother to gouge the eyes of the innocent baby to allegedly cleanse themselves after killing his father in December 2021.

The victim’s mother is still hiding after learning that police were tracking them.

The prosecution was allowed to hold the suspect for five days, pending investigations into the incident.

Below are photos of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.