Thursday, 15 December 2022 – Mary Stanton Njoki Muchemi and her two daughters will be laid to rest in the US – the family has decided so.

According to the lady’s brother, the two families have resolved that the three will be laid to rest in the US, where they are citizens.

Some of Njoki’s relatives who are currently staying in Kenya are already preparing to go and give her a befitting burial.

Njoki, 49, was shot together with her two daughters by her husband Gary Stanton.

Gary turned the gun to himself after brutally murdering his family; his wife and two daughters; Adrianna Stanton, 17, and Brianna Stanton, 11.

He showed signs of mental instability from his bunch of last social media posts.

According to Njoki’s brother, Gary really loved his family and to date, Njoki’s family does not understand what led him to take their lives.

“They were people who lived large, though did not show it. They had money and lived a good life. All I know is that Mr. Stanton really loved Njoki, even from the times they visited Kenya together,” Njoki’s brother Muchemi said.

