Saturday, December 31, 2022 – Renowned Media Personality Ciku Muiruri has blasted Kenya politicians as tributes to late TV queen Catherine Kasavuli continue to pour in.

In a tweet on Saturday, Ciku termed it hypocritical for politicians to pay tributes to Kasavuli yet they had ignored her fundraising efforts for months.

The family is so far seeking the help of well-wishers to offset an outstanding bill of Sh4 million accrued at the Kenyatta National Hospital during her stay and treatment at the facility.

“All these politicians and their wives falling over themselves to pay tributes to Catherine Kasavuli have been ignoring her fundraising efforts for months. They knew she was sick. Spare us the hypocrisy and help her family offset the Sh4 million bill if you loved her so much,” Ciku wrote on her Twitter page.

Kasavuli passed away on December 29, 2022 night aged 60 at the KNH after battling cancer. She had been admitted to the facility on October 26.

