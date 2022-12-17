Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – A man has taken to social media to expose a TikTok slay queen who reportedly robbed him.

Narrating his woes on Twitter, the victim said that he hosted the lady in his house for more than a week.

When he came back to his house after doing an exam, he found out that she had stolen his laptop worth Ksh 57,000 and a phone and disappeared.

He said that he earns a living using the stolen items.

He circulated the lady’s photos on social media and urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to reach out to him.

Check out the tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST