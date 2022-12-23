Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 23 December 2022 – Motorists were treated to a dramatic incident after a lady did the unthinkable after her boyfriend allegedly dumped her.

She jumped on the car’s bonnet and started wailing like a mad woman.

Initially, she had tried to enter the car by force.

Her boyfriend continue driving even as she caused the daylight drama.

Netizens have reacted hilariously to the video.

They advised the aggrieved lady who seems to be a narcissist to accept that she has been dumped and move on.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.