Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A Kenyan security guard has become the latest migrant worker to die at the ongoing World Cup after a fall at Lusail Stadium early Saturday, Qatari authorities have said.

World Cup organisers announced that John Njau Kibue, 24, died on Tuesday December, after he was in an intensive care unit for three days, becoming the latest worker to die during the tournament.

His Qatari employer, Al Sraiya Security Services, has not released any information about how he fell or any of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Njau moved to Qatar from Kenya around a year ago.

‘We want justice. We want to know what caused his death. They have never sent us a picture to show where he fell from or given us any other information,’ his sister Wanjiru said.

Njau was admitted to the Hamad General Hospital in Doha after a ‘severe head injury, facial fractures and pelvic fractures’, according to medical documents seen by the US broadcaster.

Authorities said they ‘are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation’ and will ‘also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed.’

The incident came after Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties in the early hours of Saturday morning.

‘We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of his medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,’ said the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

‘His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.’

US football journalist Grant Wahl passed away after collapsing at the same match.

Last week, Nasser Al Khater, Chief Executive of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, also confirmed the death of a previous worker at a training site, without providing specifics. He offered condolences to his family.

The worker was identified by onsite crew as Alex, a man from the Philippines. He reportedly slipped off a ramp while walking alongside a forklift and fell against concrete. Medics responded to the scene, but Alex could not be saved.