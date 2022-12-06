Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is in the process of unveiling the use of foreign currencies to its customers.

The new payment system targets customers who are clearing their electricity bills, applying for new connections, obtaining Kenya Power Meters, and using the token system.

Speaking yesterday, KPLC Finance General Manager Stephen Vikiru indicated that payment diversification was key to cushioning the firm from financial shock.

It would also help the utility firm shore up in its foreign currency holdings despite earlier losses.

“Our electricity sales are 100 per cent in Kenya Shillings. Having Power Purchase Agreements in different currencies leaves us with foreign exchange risk,” Vikiru stated.

The foreign currencies KPLC may adopt include dollars, euros, and pounds.

However, Vikiru did not reveal if the company would change its payment modes after receiving a nod from the government.

“The impact of foreign exchange is that our loan book is about 90 per cent in foreign exchange.”

“These are for reasons that 65 per cent of our loan book is on lend by bilateral guaranteed by the government and also based on the commercial debts that we have from significant projects that we have done by international organisations,” Vikiru said.

“But if you look at the re-evaluation of the loan book at the end of the year, that is when we realised foreign exchange losses are quite significant,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.