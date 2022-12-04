Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo, has said the Kenya Kwanza Government is doing everything to improve the country’s economy.

Speaking on Saturday at Awelo grounds in Siaya town when he led the distribution of relief food to needy families from Alego / Usonga constituency, Owalo said the President Ruto-led government will not engage in political rhetoric and will instead fulfill the pledges it promised Kenyans prior to the August 9th Presidential election.

“President William Ruto signed an economic charter for this region during the last campaigns and he is committed to implementing it,” said Owalo.

Among the projects to be initiated, he said is the exploitation of the Yala swamp to turn it into a food basket and also the establishment of fish processing plants along the Lake Victoria beaches.

