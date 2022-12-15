Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) Founder and CEO Dr. Kennedy Odede on Thursday issued scholarship cheques and distributed food worth Sh2 million in Kiambu County.

Speaking in Githurai where he met 2000 Shofco Urban Network (SUN) members, Dr. Odede said he was committed to supporting students from needy backgrounds to continue with their education.

“I have come here with early Christmas. Each of you will go home with a Christmas gift and I also know students will go back to school next month.

“I have brought scholarship bursary cheques to support students from this place and I look forward to seeing you again next year,” he said.

Dr. Odede said beginning in 2023, his organization will roll out women and youth empowerment programs targeting those at the bottom of the economic pyramid in Kiambu County.

“We are going to train youth on different skills depending on what they want. After the trainings, they will choose to seek employment or start their own businesses.

“This will reduce the crime rate and keep our youth engaged. I also know that people in this area are entrepreneurs. We are going to bring our Sacco program so that people can save and borrow money,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST