Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – The Ministry of Transport through its Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has directed Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to install jersey barriers at the accident-prone Ngata Bridge.

In a statement hours after eight people were killed in an accident involving two Public Service Vehicles and a truck at Ngata Bridge along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway, Murkomen directed the authority to install the barriers to prevent another accident from happening.

“I have directed KeNHA to immediately implement adequate measures to forestall any such accidents. These actions will be for the short and long term,” Murkomen stated.

The Authority was further ordered to institute a raft of other measures to forestall further loss of lives at the bridge.

Murkomen said the highways management agency will be required to install ‘Observe Lane Discipline’ road signs on the stretch of the road around the Ngata Bridge area.

He directed the authority to also install 50KPH speed limit signs on both sides of the three-lane highway and instructed traffic police to enforce the rules, including using speed guns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST