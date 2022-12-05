Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, December 12, 2022 – Singer and TV personality, Kelly Clarkson has filed a police report over a strange man who keeps showing up at her house, trespassing on her property, and leaving her unwanted gifts.

It was gathered that this repeatedly happened in the last month and the same man has been popping up at Kelly’s Los Angeles home, going up to her porch and dropping things off for her.

The police told TMZ that the man has been dropping cards, plants and other random items for Kelly even though they’ve never met.

The singer is yet to meet the man face-to-face, but her security was concerned enough to call LAPD to file a report, and the police department is now investigating.