Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Keke Palmer has reacted to comments calling her ugly.

The actress who is pregnant with her first child came across a comment made about her and she responded on Twitter.

She wrote: “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

She added: “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”