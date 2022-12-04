Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Keke Palmer, 29, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The actress disclosed this while hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Dec 3.

She said: “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am.”

Keke then opens a gray jacket to reveal her growing baby bump.

She continued: “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?

“But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Palmer added: “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

Watch the video below.