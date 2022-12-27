Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua not to interfere with Nairobi County politics.

Last week, the second in command warned Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja against implementing his plans to eject matatus from the CBD, saying it would hurt businesses.

“I shall sit down with Sakaja because we are the ones who elected him. We must first discuss anything which can disrupt business in Nairobi. We do not need a lot of speed, go slow,” he said.

Wajackoyah said the DP’s utterances may disadvantage some sectors in the country and asked him to stop talking recklessly.

“Leave Sakaja alone,” he said. “I urge all members of Parliament to be aware of Gachagua.

“He is failing President William Ruto and the words of his mouth might bring this country down.”

