Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A friend of Kate Middleton, 40, has clapped back at claims made by Meghan Markle, 41, in her new Netflix documentary that she was surprised by the royals’ formality behind closed doors.

In the docuseries, Meghan Markle recalled her first meeting with Kate and Prince William.

Meghan said she was in “ripped jeans and barefoot” when Kate and Prince William, came around for dinner.

“Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan claimed, implying she got a frosty reception from Kate and William.

Meghan continued: “I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Hitting back at Meghan’s claim, Kate’s unidentified friend told People on Wednesday, Dec. 14, “Kate’s a big hugger. She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that.”