Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 11 December 2022 – A young Kikuyu lady identified as Njoki is reportedly a dangerous thief.

A man invited her to his house in Kasarani for paid household chores and when he returned to the house, he found out that she had stolen all his clothes and electronics and disappeared.

Several people have fallen victim to her cunning tricks.

She begs for cleaning jobs before stealing from her victims.

The matter has been reported at Kasarani police station.

Below is a post from the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.