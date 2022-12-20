Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – French star, Karim Benzema could reverse his decision to retire from international football if Zinedine Zidane takes over from Didier Deschamps as manager of the national team.

France were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday, falling short of back-to-back trophies after winning the tournament in Russia in 2018.

Deschamps’ future as manager of the French team is set to be decided in the coming weeks, and he will reportedly have a meeting with FFF president Noel Le Graet in January.

Benzema, who missed the World Cup in Qatar after picking up an injury on the eve of the tournament, decided to call time on his international career in the wake of France’s defeat in the final.

Announcing his retirement on Monday December 19, the striker said on social media: ‘I made the effort and the mistakes to be where I am today and I am proud of them. I have written my story and ours is coming to an end.’

According to reports, Benzema, who is now back to full fitness, rejected the opportunity to travel back to Qatar for the final after falling out with Deschamps.

Newspaper, Foot Mercato claims that Benzema would consider returning to the French camp on the condition that Zidane replaces Deschamps at the helm.