Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football after missing France’s run to the World Cup final.

Benzema was sent home on the eve of the tournament after picking up an injury, but there was some speculation that he could return for the final after playing a friendly for Real Madrid.

However, he reportedly rejected the opportunity to go back to Qatar after falling out with manager Didier Deschamps, and has now taken to social media to confirm that he has retired.

Benzema’s shock announcement comes less than 24 hours after France’s defeat against Argentina, as Deschamps’s side were denied in their quest to win back-to-back World Cups.

‘I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending,’ Benzema wrote on Instagram on Monday afternoon, December 19.

Benzema finishes his France career with 37 goals in 97 caps, but his journey with the national team has been far from smooth since his debut 15 years ago.