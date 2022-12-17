Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has broken her silence after she almost fought in public with Samidoh’s wife.
The mother of three blamed alcohol for the mess and claimed quitting alcohol is among her new year resolutions.
“I blame alcohol. Pombe sio supu. I will quit alcohol in 2023. That is my new year resolution,” she said.
However, Karen said she is not leaving Samidoh and claimed that she is madly in love with him.
She urged her critics to understand that love can make someone do crazy things.
“Those telling me to leave Samidoh, simwachi. Lazima tulee Watoto (those telling me to leave Samidoh, I won’t. We must raise our kids,” she said.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
We need productive senators who know the meaning why they are in Kenyan government offices and show good example for the new generations to come,We live in a country where you can electively have your nose broken to reshape it, inject fat from your butt into your face to look younger, but pushing a baby out of your own vagina can be restricted unless your mature enough with respect and Karen Nyamu shows how Kenyan modern women of today are,female Kenyan senators have to respect government offices and the rule of law President William Ruto as a captain of his ship to act smart,swiftly and quick before female slay queens senators sink his ship the truth must be told and samidoh it will come a day when no one will be interested with your music if this nonsense of immature females continues kenyan celebrities we no longer interested with your dramas keep your family issues away from the media get the records straight.