Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has broken her silence after she almost fought in public with Samidoh’s wife.

The mother of three blamed alcohol for the mess and claimed quitting alcohol is among her new year resolutions.

“I blame alcohol. Pombe sio supu. I will quit alcohol in 2023. That is my new year resolution,” she said.

However, Karen said she is not leaving Samidoh and claimed that she is madly in love with him.

She urged her critics to understand that love can make someone do crazy things.

“Those telling me to leave Samidoh, simwachi. Lazima tulee Watoto (those telling me to leave Samidoh, I won’t. We must raise our kids,” she said.

Watch the video.

