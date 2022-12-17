Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Fresh details have emerged after Samidoh’s baby mama, Karen Nyamu, and his wife, Edday, almost fought in public at a Dubai club.

According to sources, Karen Nyamu arrived in Dubai on Thursday before Samidoh’s wife.

She went to the hotel where Samidoh was staying and spent the night together.

The controversial Mugithi singer reportedly instructed Karen Nyamu to behave when his wife arrives in Dubai but she chose to cause drama.

Word also has it that Karen Nyamu is pregnant again for Samidoh.

“Samidoh had invited Karen Nyamu the previous night.”

“They slept together.”

“When Edday came, he chose to ignore her.”

“He had told her to hide, she refused.”

“I don’t blame Edday or Karen remember she is carrying his third pregnancy,” a source close to Karen Nyamu revealed.

Karen Nyamu caused drama after she went where Samidoh was seated with his wife in the club and sat on his laps.

Her actions provoked Samidoh’s wife, leading to an ugly scene.

The two women almost fought before security intervened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST