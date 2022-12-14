Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Kanye West’s Yeezy company is facing eviction from its Los Angeles offices after the building’s owner accused the rapper of owing at least two months of rent.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by The Blast, the office building’s owner – a company named CT Calabasas – accused Kanye’s Yeezy Apparel company of being behind in at least two months of rent totaling a sum of $63,254.

CT Calabasas requested Kanye pay the late rent in full within 72 hours or else face eviction from the property.

“Within three days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the amount of said rent in full or quit said premises and deliver up possession of the same to the authorized agent for your landlord,” the eviction notice, filed Tuesday, Dec 13. reads.

“If you fail to pay or quit, legal proceedings will be instituted against you for possession of the premises, forfeiture of the agreement, and for monetary damages as may be allowed by law,” the notice continued.

“You are further notified that by this Notice the Landlord elects to and does hereby declare a forfeiture of said Lease if said rent is not paid in full within three (3) days.”

Kanye reportedly leases 15,000 sq. feet of office space from CT Calabasas, with the majority of that space used for his design studio.

The space in the Calabasas building also reportedly includes production facilities for his Yeezy-brand clothing line, a recording studio for his music, and design spaces.

Kanye first leased the space in 2015 when the his company was called West Brands Fashion. Ye agreed to pay $31,477.40 per month at the time of the lease signing, and paid each month’s lease in full before missing this year’s November and December payments.

This marks the latest financial problem Kanye has found himself in after recently being dropped from top brands like Adidas and Balenciaga.